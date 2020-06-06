Roughly 65 percent of Tri-County COVID-19 cases recovered

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roughly 65% of COVID-19 patients in the Tri-County area have fully recovered, health officials said Saturday.

As of Saturday, 64.5% of coronavirus cases have fully recovered, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department. Additionally, 25.6% of patients are in home-isolation and 5.6% are hospitalized at area hospitals.

The health department said there are 309 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 80 in Tazewell County, and 22 in Woodford County. This brings the Tri-County area to 411 reported COVID-19 cases. In total, there have been 11 deaths related to the virus.

There are six ICU beds in use across area hospitals, and 24 non-ICU beds in use.

