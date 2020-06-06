PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roughly 65% of COVID-19 patients in the Tri-County area have fully recovered, health officials said Saturday.
As of Saturday, 64.5% of coronavirus cases have fully recovered, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department. Additionally, 25.6% of patients are in home-isolation and 5.6% are hospitalized at area hospitals.
The health department said there are 309 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 80 in Tazewell County, and 22 in Woodford County. This brings the Tri-County area to 411 reported COVID-19 cases. In total, there have been 11 deaths related to the virus.
There are six ICU beds in use across area hospitals, and 24 non-ICU beds in use.
Latest Headlines
- 975 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide
- Education after a pandemic
- Roughly 65 percent of Tri-County COVID-19 cases recovered
- Grants to help historic preservation groups hurt by pandemic
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana