New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Peoria County, Tazewell County on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department announced one new case in Peoria County on Saturday, along with an additional two cases in Tazewell County Saturday.

This brings the total amount of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County to 26.

10 cases in Peoria County, 10 in Tazewell County, and six in Woodford County.

The Peoria City/County Health Department gives advice to local restaurants on how to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

During the Governor’s stay at home and no dine-in order, food establishments should only be

serving customers through take-out, drive-through, curbside pickup, or delivery. Help your

favorite restaurant by reminding them to follow guidelines:

DO take customer orders online, by phone, or in-person.

DO have customers maintain 6-foot social distancing while waiting in line.

DO limit the number of customers waiting inside the facility.

DO encourage online payments or ensure a safe distance is maintained when taking payments.

DO provide proper training and designate specific staff for take-out and curbside pick-up.

DO designate parking spaces that are closer to the facility for curbside pick-up.

DO use a text message or email to let your customer know when to come inside to get their order.

DO place food into unoccupied seat of a customer’s car through an open window.

DO clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces such as pens, doorknobs, handles, tablets.

DO NOT allow sick employees to work.

DO NOT allow bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

DO NOT shake hands, high-five, or fist bump with customers.

DO NOT open orders for confirmation. Mark orders with customer or menu item names.

DO NOT allow customers to use their personal containers.

DO NOT allow customers to consume food on site including outdoor seating areas.

To find local information on the Tri-county community response to COVID-19, visit

www.pcchd.org/COVID19