New COVID-19 related death reported in McLean County Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A woman in her 80’s is the latest death associated with COVID-19 in McLean County.

Health Department leaders say the woman actually died last month after being released from isolation. The Illinois Department of Public Health is now deeming the death to be from the coronavirus.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the county Thursday. Officials say 32 people are isolating at home, while one is the hospital in good condition. of the 299 total cases reported, 251 have recovered.

The cumulative positivity rate after 15,100 total tests is two percent and the seven day rate is at 2.6 percent.

