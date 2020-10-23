New COVID-19 restrictions begin Friday in 4 suburban counties

Stricter COVID-19 guidelines take effect Friday in four suburban counties are coronavirus cases reach record levels in Illinois.

Bans on indoor dining at bars and restaurants and limits on gatherings to 25 people or less will be put in place in DuPage, Will, Kane, and Kankakee counties. The rollback comes after several days of positivity rates above 8%.

Bars, restaurants and casinos must also close by 11 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said bars especially show up consistently in contact tracing.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has threatened to close down or take licenses from those who don’t comply. Pritzker said state police will issue citations to scofflaw businesses.

Several suburban restaurants say they’re planning to defy the governor’s orders to shut down indoor dining Friday. For some, the defiance of the order is political, but others said it’s a matter of survival.

The positivity rate must drop to 6.5% for three straight days for restrictions to be lifted.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected