New vaccine clinics available next week in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, May 20, the McLean County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19.

The health department also reported new vaccine clinics will be listed on its website at 11 a.m. While preregistration is preferred, walk-ins are welcome. Same-day registrations are available.

Those interested in booking an appointment can also call the COVID-19 Call Center at (309)-888-5600 weekdays from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

The update showed 226 people are isolating at home, and 17,731 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 342,100 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.1% through May 19.

Currently, 25 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 21.

Approximately 138,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,209 probable and confirmed cases with 227 deaths.