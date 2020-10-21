No COVID-19 related deaths reported in tri-county area Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WBMD) — No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the tri-county area Wednesday.

Numbers in Tazewell County have dropped due to the country transferring 35 cases to other jurisdictions, according to the health department. The department said it transfers cases as needed.

In Peoria County there are 4,348 confirmed cases, 2,462 in Tazewell and 579 in Woodford for a total of 7,389 cases in the tri-county area.

On Tuesday, 10 deaths were reported with five of those occurring at Heritage Health El Paso.

President and CEO of Heritage Operations Group Ben Hart released the following statement on the matter:

“Our leadership team at Heritage Health in El Paso continues to work with their local health department to ensure we are following their guidelines and protocol with the COVID-19 outbreak in the building. While the caregiving staff continues to adhere to the infection prevention measures we have in place, they continue to provide uninterrupted services to our residents and stability to their daily routine especially during this Coronavirus pandemic. While the loss of a resident due to the Coronavirus affects us all, we, at Heritage, express our sincere sympathy to the family, loved ones and caregivers who were close to that resident. We are thankful for all that our employees do and that the families of our residents continue to trust us to care for their loved ones.”

