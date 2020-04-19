Northern Illinois mayors ask governor to allow reopening

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials, give a daily update on the coronavirus situation in Illinois, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (Rockford Register Star) — Five northern Illinois mayors are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the authority to reopen businesses next month urging “common sense modifications” to a statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockford Register Star reports the mayors say thousands of employees in the restaurant, fitness, salon and childcare industries are being unnecessarily harmed because they’re not considered essential workers. They say the need for financial assistance has exceeded available state and federal resources. Pritzker’s order runs until April 30.

He says he’s evaluating if an extension is needed, as other states have done.