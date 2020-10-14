One COVID-19 related death in Peoria County Wednesday

Coronavirus

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County female in her 80s and resident of long term care facility, generations of Peoria, is the tri-county’s latest victim of COVID-19. The death toll is now at 105.

In Peoria County, 4,041 people are confirmed to have the virus, up 49 cases from the day before. Tazwell County has 2,227 cases, an increase of 49 cases from the day before and Woodford County 505, up five from Tuesday.

Currently, 85.3% of tri-county residents have recovered, 11.9% are in isolation and .6% are currently hospitalized.

