One COVID-19 related death reported in Woodford County Tuesday

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Woodford County man in his 90s with co-morbidities and resident of a long term care facility Heritage Health in El Paso is the tri-county’s 104th COVID-19 related death.

In Peoria County, there are currently 3,992 cases of COVID-19 and 51 have died. Tazwell County has 2,178 confirmed cases and 44 deaths. Woodford County has 500 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

There are currently 6,670 confirmed cases and 104 deaths total in the tri-county area.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected