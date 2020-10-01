One death due to COVID-19 reported in Peoria County Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One death and 59 additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the tri-county area Thursday according to local health officials.

The death toll in Peoria County has been brought up to 48 with 18 residents currently hospitalized and 379 in isolation, down 11 from Wednesday.

Peoria County reported an increase of 26 cases for a total of 3,592, Tazwell County an additional 30 cases for a total of 1,851 cases and Woodford has gained three making for 442 confirmed cases in the county. Tazwell County is still reporting 28 deaths and Woodford County seven.

On Wednesday, two deaths were reported in the area. Tri-county health officials confirmed the death of a male in his 80s living at Generations of Peoria in Peoria County and a Tazwell County female in her 80s, a resident of Aperion Morton Villa.

