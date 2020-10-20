Another COVID-related death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported its 31st COVID-related death.
The victim was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. She was associated with a long term care facility.
The county reported 264 people are isolating at home and 15 people are hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 3,571 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 90,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through Monday.
