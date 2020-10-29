One new COVID-19 death in McLean County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s McLean County COVID-19 update included one new COVID-related death and 19 new cases of the virus.

According to the report, the victim was a woman in her 90s and was associated with a long-term care facility.

The McLean County Health Department is working with the IDPH to correct a death that was reported out Wednesday in their update from another county that was listed for McLean County. There have been 37 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

The update showed 352 people are isolating at home with nine people hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 3,872 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 97,900 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported 4,270 cases with 37 deaths.

