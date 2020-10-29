BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s McLean County COVID-19 update included one new COVID-related death and 19 new cases of the virus.
According to the report, the victim was a woman in her 90s and was associated with a long-term care facility.
The McLean County Health Department is working with the IDPH to correct a death that was reported out Wednesday in their update from another county that was listed for McLean County. There have been 37 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
The update showed 352 people are isolating at home with nine people hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 3,872 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 97,900 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through Wednesday.
Collectively, the county reported 4,270 cases with 37 deaths.
- One new COVID-19 death in McLean County
