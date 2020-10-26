One new death, 147 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported a COVID-related death as well as 147 new cases of the virus over the weekend.
The department said the victim was a woman in her 80s. She was associated with a long-term care facility.
The county showed 361 people are isolating at home and 11 people are hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 3,764 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 96,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through Sunday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 4,170 cases with 43 deaths.
