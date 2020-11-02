One new Peoria death, 543 new COVID-19 cases in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 report showed 543 new cases of the virus in the area with one new death.

Peoria County reported 270 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 5,176 with 71 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 197 new cases for a total of 3,081 with 60 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 76 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 824 with 18 deaths.

The additional death was a Peoria County man in his 80s. The man was not associated with a long term care facility, but he did have comorbidities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 9,081 cases with 149 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 78.01% have recovered. 21.33% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.45%.

Tri-County Health departments also announced that there will be a COVID-19 community test site at Steven’s Square Park in Princeville.

The test site will be Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test site will be sponsored by the state of Illinois.

Public Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson encourages everyone who feels sick to get tested.

“This is an opportunity for residents throughout our counties to have easier access to local COVID-19 test sites, particularly if there are large gatherings planned during this fall season. The Princeville Steven’s Square Park testing site is easily accessible, hours convenient, and results will be available in a timely manner. You don’t have to be sick to get tested and there is no cost. Remember also to stay at home while awaiting test results; if you are positive, you don’t want to spread COVID-19 to others,” Hendrickson said.

The testing site will provide both drive-through and walk-up testing. Testing results should be available within four to seven days.

