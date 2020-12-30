Over 126,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — 126,211 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Illinois residents.

The number was one of several vaccine updates released by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s office, over 269,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the state. 108,225 of the doses are from Pfizer and 161,400 are from Moderna.

Those numbers do not include those delivered directly to the Chicago department of public health.

76,050 of those doses have been set aside for the CVS/Walgreens partnership that is distributing vaccinations in the state’s skilled nursing facilities.

The third shipment of vaccines will begin to arrive in Illinois Wednesday.