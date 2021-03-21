Over 75,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in Illinois Saturday

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The metrics toward Illinois moving into a bridge phase before fully re-opening from COVID-19 continue to tick in the right direction this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 64% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday once that number hits 70% and at least 20% of I.C.U. beds are available, the state will enter a 28-day bridge phase moving toward phase five of the re-opening plan. The state would then fully re-open once at least 50% of the eligible population has been administered at least one dose. The I.C.U. bed rate is currently 28%.

In other data, there were 75, 380 doses of the vaccine administered Saturday. The seven-day average is 95, 171 doses a day.

1,431 new and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday. That includes 22 more deaths, including one male in his 60’s from Fulton County. The seven-day positivity rate is 2.8%.

1,132 people are reported to be hospitalized, including 236 in intensive care.