Over 75,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in Illinois Saturday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The metrics toward Illinois moving into a bridge phase before fully re-opening from COVID-19 continue to tick in the right direction this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 64% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday once that number hits 70% and at least 20% of I.C.U. beds are available, the state will enter a 28-day bridge phase moving toward phase five of the re-opening plan. The state would then fully re-open once at least 50% of the eligible population has been administered at least one dose. The I.C.U. bed rate is currently 28%.

In other data, there were 75, 380 doses of the vaccine administered Saturday. The seven-day average is 95, 171 doses a day.

1,431 new and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday. That includes 22 more deaths, including one male in his 60’s from Fulton County. The seven-day positivity rate is 2.8%.

1,132 people are reported to be hospitalized, including 236 in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News