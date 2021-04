This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Those looking for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be able to get it at a local clinic in Pekin.

The clinic is at the Veterans Memorial Ice Rink, located at 250 Red bud Memorial Drive. Those interested in booking an appointment must be 18 years or older.

The one and done Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose is available from Thursday, April 15 from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.