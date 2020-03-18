Pekin Mayor declares State of Emergency in response to COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin Mayor Mark Luft has issued an executive order declaring a local state of emergency in Pekin Wednesday.

The declaration is in response to the 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently in Illinois. There are currently 4 Confirmed cases in the Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Tri-County Area.

Pekin Police are encouraging social distancing and other precautions to keep the virus under control. Pekin police encourage residents to take the following precautions: