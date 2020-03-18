Breaking News
Senate passes coronavirus response measure to provide sick leave, free testing; Trump’s signature next
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Pekin Mayor declares State of Emergency in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin Mayor Mark Luft has issued an executive order declaring a local state of emergency in Pekin Wednesday.

The declaration is in response to the 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently in Illinois. There are currently 4 Confirmed cases in the Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Tri-County Area.

Pekin Police are encouraging social distancing and other precautions to keep the virus under control. Pekin police encourage residents to take the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Cover your cough or sneeze Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Clean often touched surfaces frequently
  • Maintain social distance (6 feet) between yourself and who is coughing or sneezing Staying home as much as possible
  • If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10
  • Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting
  • Checking with your provider about telehealth options

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Election Results

Trending Stories

More Local News