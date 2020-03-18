Pekin Mayor declares State of Emergency in response to COVID-19

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin Mayor Mark Luft has issued an executive order declaring a local state of emergency in Pekin Wednesday.
The declaration is in response to the 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently in Illinois. There are currently 4 Confirmed cases in the Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Tri-County Area.
Pekin Police are encouraging social distancing and other precautions to keep the virus under control. Pekin police encourage residents to take the following precautions:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover your cough or sneeze Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Clean often touched surfaces frequently
- Maintain social distance (6 feet) between yourself and who is coughing or sneezing Staying home as much as possible
- If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10
- Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting
- Checking with your provider about telehealth options