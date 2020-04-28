Peoria Chiefs join national campaign to feed those on the frontline of pandemic response

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WMBD) — The Peoria Chiefs are part of Minor League Baseball’s (MiLB) new CommUNITY First initiative, developed with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can go to milb.com/commUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate and if they choose Peoria as their community, the Chief will donate one 2020/2021 home game ticket to a local hero of the pandemic for every $10 selected to the Peoria community.

“In times of uncertainty, coming together to help others is crucial to the health, well-being and stability of our local communities,” MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner said. “With the support of our fans and through the Feeding America network of food banks, we want to do our part to continue to fight hunger across America during this pandemic. When it is possible to hold games once again, our teams will provide local heroes across the country with unforgettable experiences in our ballparks.”

School closures, rising unemployment, and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

MiLB’s national partners, including BAM Live, ECHO Incorporated, Guardian Protection, ISM Connect, Nationwide, Satisfi Labs, Screenvision, STOUFFER’S, Tickets.com and Uncle Ray’s, have also joined the campaign.