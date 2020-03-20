Peoria city council members to consider giving Mayor Jim Ardis Emergency Power

PEORIA, Ill. — Tuesday members of the Peoria City Council will decide whether Mayor Jim Ardis should receive Emergency Power.

Council documents show there is an existing ordinance pertaining to emergency power and the code gives the mayor the authority to “institute a curfew to certain areas or the entirety of the City, approve previously budgeted expenditures, approve new spending if the emergency extends beyond the fiscal year, close all retail liquor stores, including taverns, discontinue the selling of gas or firearms and ammunition. Under a state of emergency, the executive officer has broad authority to take all reasonable actions to respond to the emergency, including limiting access to public buildings, canceling meetings, implementing staffing adjustments, work schedules, and alternate working arrangements and entering into contracts for the emergency response protocols.”

The council meeting will also be set up differently; Mayor Ardis and five council members will be allowed to attend in Council Chambers, the rest of the council will call in via phone conference. Media will also be put in another room within City Hall where reporters will watch a live stream.

If you’d like to make a public comment, leaders ask you to send them to City Clerk Beth Ball by noon on March 24. Her email is bball@peoriagov.org