Tri-county health departments pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, April 13, all three of the Tri-county health departments paused all upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in the county after reports of six people developing blood clots after taking the vaccine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all one-day clinics offering Johnson & Johnson, which requires only one dose, have been paused by the CDC and the FDA, pending a review of 6 cases of a rare blood clot,” the update reads.

The health department is also encouraging those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who developed side effects within three weeks after receiving the vaccine to contact their healthcare provider.

Side effects reported include:

Severe headaches

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

At the moment, the health department emphasized that these side effects appear to be extremely rare.