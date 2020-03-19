Peoria City Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Mayor Jim Ardis declared a local state of emergency and closed city hall to the public Thursday.

The closure is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Peoria City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting will still be held on March 26, 2020, with several changes and restrictions. Only 5 members of the city council and Mayor Ardis will attend in person, with the other five attending via phone.

The public will not be able to attend but can watch a live stream of the meeting on the city’s website. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should send it with their name and address to City Clerk Beth Ball at bball@peoriagov.org by noon March 24, 2020.