Peoria Civic Center COVID testing site to reopen Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, health officials are reopening the Peoria Civic Center COVID testing site.

Starting Friday, Sept. 3, anyone can get tested for COVID-19. The testing site will also offer vaccinations for those who still need them.

Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the news in an email Thursday, meaning the health departments are reversing a previous decision to not reopen the testing site.

The testing site will be open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 698 Fulton St. in Peoria.

More information on the testing site and other locations can be found by clicking here.