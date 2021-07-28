Peoria County now at substantial transmission risk level for COVID-19

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County entered a higher transmission level for COVID-19 Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID tracker, Peoria County is now at a substantial transmission level for the spread of COVID-19.

The substantial transmission level means 50-99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last week. Peoria County was at a moderate transmission level Tuesday.

Peoria County is also reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 23,822. A total of 23,303 individuals have recovered so far.

There are currently 141 Peoria residents isolating at home, and three individuals are currently hospitalized. No additional deaths have been reported.

More information about transmission levels can be found on the CDC’s website.