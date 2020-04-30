Peoria health officials confirm another coronavirus-related death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department announced another person has died from COVID-19.

On Thursday, health administrator Monica Hendrickson said a Peoria man in his 70s died Wednesday night from the virus. He lived at Generations at Peoria, a long-term care facility for seniors. This marks the third death in Peoria County, and the seventh total in the Tri-County area.

There are 21 ICU beds in use for those who tested positive for COVID-19 and those awaiting results in Peoria County-area hospitals. There are 26 non-ICU beds in use as well.

In total, there have been 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Peoria County and 42 have fully recovered. There are 41 confirmed in Tazewell County and 13 confirmed in Woodford County, bringing the total to 143.

In Peoria County specifically, the 30-39 age range has seen the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus, followed by 50-59.

There are 52,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois as of Thursday. This is a 2,563-case increase since Wednesday. The death toll has also reached 2,355.

Generations at Peoria has at least four residents that tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Generations at Peoria sent the following statement:

Department. The health and safety of our residents and staff are our highest priority. We welcome any nurses that IDPH sends to conduct testing at our facility. At this time, Generations at Peoria has not been selected as a nursing home where IDPH nurses will conduct testing.

In total, there have been at least 41 confirmed cases of the virus at Peoria County long-term care facilities.