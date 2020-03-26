Breaking News
COVID-19: 6 positive cases in Peoria County, 3 in Woodford, 2 in Tazewell

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department said there are now 11 positive COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area as of Thursday afternoon.

There are six cases in Peoria County, three in Woodford County, and two in Tazewell County. There are a total of 30 tests pending.

UnityPoint Health launched a local Respiratory Triage Call Center for those who believe they need to be tested for the virus. The Respiratory Referral Line can be reached at (309) 680-2850 for evaluation. UnityPoint Health staff will ask the caller a series of questions to determine if testing is needed. At this point, the caller will be provided with directions or any next steps.

OSF HealthCare also has two resources: the OSF COVID Companion and Clare, the virtual assistant chatbot on the home page of OSF HealthCare. OSF also has a user-friendly mental health digital support tool called OSF SilverCloud.

Additionally, jury trials in Peoria County have been postponed through April.

