All Illinois schools set to close through March 30 Peoria area health officials confirm no positive COVID-19 results; one test pending Unit 5 monitors COVID-19, schools closed Monday
Peoria health officials hold daily briefings on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Emergency Operations Center is holding daily media briefings at the Peoria City/County Health Department to provide a situational update on the response to COVID-19.

On Friday, Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson confirmed there are still no positive COVID-19 cases in the Peoria area, but one test is pending.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the Peoria County Jail is limiting visitations to just video visits and tours are canceled until further notice.

President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

Hendrickson said local hospitals may limit their intake of patients in the near future as well.

This story will be updated.

