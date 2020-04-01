Peoria health officials provide COVID-19 update, encourage charity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department gave a daily update on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

There are eight cases in Peoria County, five in Woodford County, and four in Tazewell County; this is a total of 17 in the Tri-County area.

There have not been any deaths.

Also on Wednesday, another source of fundings for families impacted by the virus in central Illinois has been announced. The Community Foundatoin of Central Illinois relaunched the Central Illinois Disaster Relief Fund, first created after the 2013 Washington tornados. The recovery fund accepts tax-deductible donations to provide grants for people facing health, economic and social impacts.

The Peoria County Health Department said the newest individual that tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with a person who already tested positive for the virus.

Watch the full briefing below.

