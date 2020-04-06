Tazewell County reports first COVID-19 death, Tri-County cases now at 32

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department confirmed a second person has died from COVID-19 in the Tri-County area.

On Monday, health officials confirmed Tazewell County saw its first fatality related to the virus; Peoria County reported its first death over the weekend.

Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the Tazewell County person that died was a man in his 80s. Sara Sparkman, a communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department, confirmed the man lived at Generations at Riverview, an East Peoria nursing home.

Sparkman said four residents at the nursing home tested positive and two tests are pending.

There are 12 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 14 in Tazewell County, and six in Woodford County. The total number of cases is now at 32.

In Peoria County, the person that died was identified as a 91-year-old man that lived at Bickford of Peoria, an assisted living facility. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood said he will not release the man’s name out of respect and privacy. Officials said the man was sick for at least a week before he succumbed to the virus. Relatives who have been in close contact with the man have been tested for the virus and those tests are pending.

Hendrickson stressed the fact that people have contracted the virus through community spread within the Tri-County area.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected