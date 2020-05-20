Peoria Public Library checks out over 2,000 items in six days

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library reopened its doors May 6 and many people are taking advantage of its new service.

Library patrons are now able to call and place hold orders from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Library Deputy Director Roberta Koscielski said she appreciates the community support.

She said in the six days they’ve been open, the library has checked out 400 items a day. Koscielski said library staff is taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe by letting returned items quarantine in a box for four days before placing them back to the shelves.