Peoria Riverfront Museum hopes to inspire the community with its virtual content

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Riverfront Museum president kicked off their Virtual project Friday.

The “Virtual Peoria Riverfront Museum” gives the museum a chance to reach out to the community after it was forced to close its physical door due to COVID-19.

The Museum will be posting content on its social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube, as well as the museum’s website. Content includes Videos from the “Da Vinci- The Genius” exhibit and “Whiz bang science” demonstrations.

Peoria Riverfront Museum President and CEO John Morris said they are determined to continue telling entertaining and uplifting stories to the community.

“Our buildings may be closed, but we are determined to continue to tell entertaining and uplifting stories. On behalf of the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s board, staff, and with the help of our generous museum members and donors, we stand committed throughout this crisis to continue to play a vital role. Starting today for as long as it takes and beyond, we are launching the Virtual Peoria Riverfront Museum,” Morris said.

As part of the project, the Museum will kick off “Whiz Bang Science Live” on Facebook live March 26.