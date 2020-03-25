COVID-19 cases nearing 2,000 in Illinois; Pritzker extends tax-filing deadline to July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials on Wednesday said there are now nearly 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

There are 1,865 positive cases in the state, with an additional 330 reported, and three more people have died, bringing the death total to 19. Additionally, more than 2,700 people were tested since Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The governor also said the deadline for tax-filing has been extended to July 15 amid concerns for the coronavirus, that was deemed a global pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organization.

According to the Department of Revenue, 3.4 million Illinoisans have already filed their income taxes to date, over 72% of whom are expecting a refund this year. Last year, 6.2 million income tax returns were filed, and 88% of taxpayers filed electronically.

“Postponing the state tax filing deadline will be a challenge to the state and our office’s cash-management duties, but it is a responsibility we are prepared to meet,” Comptroller Susana Mendoza said. “Over the last three years, the Illinois Office of Comptroller has proven itself to be well-experienced in managing fiscal crises, and we are prepared for the demanding times ahead.”

The fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file tax returns electronically and request a direct deposit into a checking or savings account. Taxpayers who have already filed a return can check the status of their return by using the Where’s My Refund? link located at www.MyTax.Illinois.Gov.