Pritzker announces nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, banks will cash stimulus check for free

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday said there was an increase of 2,994 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

There are now 61,499 reported cases statewide. Additionally, Pritzker said 63 more people died, bringing the death toll to 2,618.

Pritzker also announced during Sunday’s briefing that Saturday the state tested 19, 417 people. Pritzker said that was “the highest amount of test ever performed in a single day.”

The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation announced Friday a partnership with Illinois banks. Pritzker said this partnership will allow non customers to cash their stimulus checks for free at Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, US Bank, Fifth Third, and First Midwest Bank.

“One and five Illinois households are un-banked and many will receive paper stimulus checks. I want everyone who is receiving a check to get its full value. So, seek out these partner institutions to cash this check because they won’t charge you any fees,” Pritzker said.

