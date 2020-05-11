Pritzker: Illinois coronavirus peak expected in mid-June, data shows

CHICAGO (WGN) — Coronavirus cases in Illinois are now expected to peak in mid-June, Governor JB Pritzker announced during his daily news briefing Monday.

The extending of the expected peak is a “natural consequence of flattening the curve,” Pritzker said. The original COVID-19peak was predicted for mid-May.

“The essence of models is they get smarter over time – the more days of data you have, like how many patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital or how many tested positive, the better their ability to track outcomes,” Pritzker said.

Other modeling and metrics detailed by Pritzker Monday shows that all the states’s regions, as outlined by the Restore Illinois plan, are “on pace to hit all of the metrics for moving forward after the 28 day period, with possibly one exception.” That exception would be the northeast region, which includes Chicagoland.

As of May 8, the northeast region’s coronavirus positivity rate was at 22.3%, which is higher than the 20 percent cap on this metric to move on to the next phase ​of his plan.

“There’s time for the northeast region to fall below this cap,” Pritzker said.

This announcement came during Pritzker’s first virtual news briefing since the pandemic began, after a senior staff member tested positive for the virus.

The staff member was asymptomatic, and all other employees, including Pritzker, tested negative for the virus. About 20 staff members have been regularly reporting to work in person at the James R. Thompson Center during the pandemic. Now, everyone will work from home, following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Prizker also said new modeling and metrics that are tracking Illinois’s progress in the Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Pritzker and his staff will return to the office “when IDPH deems appropriate.”

Also during Monday’s news conference, IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike confirmed 1,266 new coronavirus cases and 54 additional deaths statewide in the past 24 hours. In total, Illinois has 3,459 deaths and 79,007 cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, she confirmed that Illinois received a shipment of 140 cases of remdesivir from the federal government. That shipment was distributed to 14 hospitals.

