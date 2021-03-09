Pritzker talks about vaccine distribution at AARP Telephone Town Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois health leaders talked about COVID-19 vaccine distribution during an AARP Illinois Telphone Town Hall Tuesday, March 9.

Those who participated were able to ask Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine. The town hall was hosted by AARP Illinois State Director Bob Gallo.

Pritzker said he knows the pandemic has been hard on seniors but believes the vaccine will help make things safer.

“The fact that we now have three incredibly effective and protective vaccines is practically a scientific miracle,” Pritzker said. “Our fight to stay safe and protect ourselves isn’t over, but with each day and each dose we move closer and closer to putting this pandemic to an end.”

Dr. Ezike said the state is working with local health departments to prioritize getting all senior citizens vaccinated.

“It is vitally important to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many seniors as possible, as quickly as possible,” Ezike said. “From special senior days to special senior hours, to working with senior advocacy groups for special pop-up clinics, our seniors will soon have no shortage of options for vaccination appointments.”

Dr. Ezike said all three vaccines all 100% effective at reducing the chance of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 and encourages everyone to get them as soon as they can.

Dr. Ezike also said they are working on creating mobile vaccine teams to reach community members who lack mobility.

Pritzker also said the state will be launching a hotline to help Illinois residents in the next few days.

The town hall is available to watch on the AARP Illinois Facebook page.