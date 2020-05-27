Public health officials announce 1,111 new COVID-19 cases; 6 percent positivity rate for the state

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health officials announced 1,111 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 160 additional deaths.
Gov. J.B Pritzker noted that out of the 17,179 tests performed, there was only an approximate 6% positivity rate in cases.
Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 114,306 cases, including 5,083 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from May 20-26 is 8.6%.
