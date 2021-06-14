Public health officials announce 165 new cases of Coronavirus disease

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, June 14, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 165 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 9 new deaths.

  • Boone County: 1 male 50s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s
  • Lake County: 1 male 80s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 60s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,760 cases, including 23,070 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,235 specimens for a total of 25,185,883. As of Sunday night, 627 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 176 patients were in the ICU and 91 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from June 7-13 is 0.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7-13 is 1.1%.

A total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 doses.

On Sunday, 22,124 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

