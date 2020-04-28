Public health officials announce 2,219 new COVID-19 cases statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday announced there are now a total of 48,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

This is a 2,219-case increase since Monday.

Locally, 10 more cases were confirmed in Peoria County, bringing the total to 79. There were additional cases reported in Tazewell and Woodford counties as well, marking the 38th twelfth case, respectively.

Thirty-eight people fully recovered from the virus in Peoria County, and 10 fully recovered in Woodford County.

Additionally, officials are reporting 144 more deaths from the virus, which brings the total to 2,125 across 96 counties. Within the past 24 hours, the IDPH said laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.