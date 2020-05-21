Public health officials announce 2,268 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 102,686.

Eighty-seven more people have died from the coronavirus disease since Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,607 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,307 specimens for a total of 672,020, across 100 counties.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate from May 12-18 is 14%.

