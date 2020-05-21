Public health officials announce 2,268 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 102,686.
Eighty-seven more people have died from the coronavirus disease since Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,607 deaths.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,307 specimens for a total of 672,020, across 100 counties.
The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate from May 12-18 is 14%.
Watch Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s full press conference below.