Public health officials announce 2,341 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,341 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
This brings the total number of reported cases in Illinois to 63,840. Additionally, there were 46 more reported deaths, which brings the total to 2,662, across 97 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.
