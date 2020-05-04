Public health officials announce 2,341 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,341 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This brings the total number of reported cases in Illinois to 63,840. Additionally, there were 46 more reported deaths, which brings the total to 2,662, across 97 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 333,147 specimens for a total of 13,834.

Watch Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s full press conference below.