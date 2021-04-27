Public health officials announce 2,556 new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,325,726 cases, including 21,858 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,724 specimens for a total of 22,381,515.

As of last night, 2,180 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 20-26 is 3.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,149,675.

A total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses.

Yesterday, 81,152 doses were reported administered in Illinois.