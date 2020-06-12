Public health officials announce 595 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday announced 595 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 77 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 131,198 cases, including 6,260 deaths, across 101 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,774 performed tests, bringing the total to 1,147,101. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of a total test from June 5–June 11 is 4%.

Illinois has seen less than 1,000 reported daily cases since June 5.

Across the Tri-County region, there are 474 confirmed cases. The Peoria City/County Health Department has reported 19 deaths in the county related to the virus.

