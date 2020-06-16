Closings
Public health officials announce 623 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 623 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The latest numbers from the health department also include 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 133,639 and death count to 6,398.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 more tests for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3%, according to the IDPH.

The state has not seen more than 1,000 reported coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period since June 5.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years, across 101 counties. 

