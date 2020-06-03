Public health officials announce 982 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois; 2 Peoria County residents die

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 982 new coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths, on Wednesday.

Two of the 97 deaths are from Peoria County; one man in his 80s and another man in his 90s.

There are now a total of 123,830 reported COVID-19 cases and 5,621 deaths across 101 counties.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases from May 27–June 2 is 6%.

