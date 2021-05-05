Rapid response vaccination teams headed to local counties

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it is deploying rapid response vaccination teams to local counties.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the teams set up one-and-done clinics with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One of the clinics will be held for Fulton County residents on May 6, at the Alice Ingersoll Gym in Canton. Appointments can be made online, but walk-ins will also be accepted. There will be 800 J&J vaccines available at the clinic.

The rapid response teams will be holding its second clinic in Tazewell County on May 6, at the Memorial Ice Arena in Pekin. The teams would provide a second dose of Moderna to those who attended their first clinic, and the J&J vaccine while supplies last. No appointment is necessary to attend.

A clinic will also be available in Woodford County on May 14, at 600 Peoria St. in Goodfield. Like the Tazewell county clinic, the teams will provide a second dose of Moderna, and the J&J vaccine while supplies last. No appointment is necessary to attend.

According to the press release from the governor’s office, Illinois has vaccinated more than 60% of individuals 18 and over, as well as 80% of individuals 65 and over. More information is available on the State of Illinois coronavirus response website.