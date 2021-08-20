Reditus Lab identifies 361 additional Delta variant cases, says variant is mutating quickly

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories in Pekin reported 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants during its sequencing run on Aug. 12.

According to a Reditus Laboratories press release, the Delta variant now makes up 99% of all the positive cases that they tested during the last sequencing run.

“The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is currently the most predominate SARS-CoV-2 circulating within the U.S. and are supported by these data within our testing area,” Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said. “However, we are also seeing a large number of Delta sub-variants, with some only beginning to be mentioned elsewhere. Specifically, the AY.12 sub-variant is not as common in U.S. circulation. However, within our testing population, AY.12 is nearly equivalent in prevalence as the original B.1.617.2. These data suggest that the Delta variant is mutating as quickly as it has risen to the predominate strain.”

Since May, Reditus lab has identified 775 cases of the Delta variant. Rossi said that the majority of the new Delta variant cases they tested were from Illinois residents.

Rossi also said his goal in sharing sequencing information from time to time is to keep the public aware of the spreading variants.

More information on Reditus labs is available on their website.