Reditus Laboratories overwhelmed by COVID-19 test samples

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The CEO of Reditus Laboratories said COVID-19 testing has surged three to four times in the last 10 days.

Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, said 12,000 samples came in on just Monday.

Rossi said the lab is out of the reagent strips used to test for variants, so they have not been able to test for Omicron yet. But he suspects Omicron is likely spreading throughout the region and expects more variants down the line.

“We’re going to keep seeing peaks and troughs of testing and new variants. And this is a virus that is mutating very very quickly. Hopefully it continues to become less pathogenic over time,” he said.

At Tuesday’s Tri-County Presser, Monica Hendrickson, public health administrator at Peoria City/County Health Department, confirmed the first case of Omicron in the region was detected the prior week.