Indoor dining halted as part of new Metro East restrictions

METRO EAST (WMBD) — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, state health officials are implementing extra restrictions on public gatherings in Region 4, known as the Metro East region.
Region 4 has only increased its positivity rate after initial restrictions and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.
Those restrictions include the following:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00am the following day
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the following day
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
While these restrictions are in place, indoor visitation in long-term care settings and off-site outings are prohibited.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to track the positivity rate in the Metro East to determine if restrictions can be relaxed, tightened, or left in place as there are now.
A full list of mitigation measures for some businesses and industries is on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website.
