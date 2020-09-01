Indoor dining halted as part of new Metro East restrictions

METRO EAST (WMBD) — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, state health officials are implementing extra restrictions on public gatherings in Region 4, known as the Metro East region.

Region 4 has only increased its positivity rate after initial restrictions and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.

Those restrictions include the following:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00am the following day

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the following day

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

While these restrictions are in place, indoor visitation in long-term care settings and off-site outings are prohibited.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to track the positivity rate in the Metro East to determine if restrictions can be relaxed, tightened, or left in place as there are now.

A full list of mitigation measures for some businesses and industries is on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website.

