Report: More than 40,000 total cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Public Health Department announced a total of 40,056 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area Monday, April 12.

Additionally, 10 deaths were reported. Four were in Peoria County and six in Tazewell County.

In Peoria County, there is a total of 20,369 cases and 297 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 15,352 cases and 246 deaths. In Woodford County, there are 4,335 cases and 69 deaths.

According to the department, 92.1% of people have recovered, 6.22% are at home isolating and .16% are hospitalized.