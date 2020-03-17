Restaurants navigate drive-thru, curbside only business; McAllister’s offering free lunch for kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As all restaurants and bars in Illinois have been forced to close dine-in areas, many are resorting to a drive-thru and curbside pickup only.

McAllister’s is offering free bag lunches for children between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. limiting four per order.

Owners are recommending you call ahead, give your vehicle description, and place your order to speed up the process.

Denise Smith took her kids to get free lunches on Tuesday and says she’s grateful for the restaurant’s generosity.

“It kind of helps keep them energized so they can do work. It’s hard for them to do work at home compared to doing work at schools. If they have lunches to motivate them, me and my mom, we work really hard on helping them do the work at home, it helps a lot,” Smith said.

“Normally when they’re out of school, I do lunches for them, but if they’re going to help because they’re supposed to be in school then I will let them have lunches. It helps keep them energized so they can do work,” Smith added.

Smith says she works at a dentist office in Peoria, and these free lunches help her family while she is not able to go into work.

“At first, I was like you know what? No big deal, it’s going to blow over. I work for the dental office down the street, when they shut us down, I was like, okay this is a big deal,” Smith said.

Smith says her kids are continuing to complete their schoolwork at home.

She says she’s focused on keeping her and her children safe while keeping others safe by staying at home.

McAllister’s along with other restaurants in the area have publicly stated they are thankful for the generosity of community members. Dine-in areas at bars and restaurants are currently set to be shut down until the end of the day, March 30.

You can call McAllister’s, located at

4810 North University Street Peoria, Illinois 61614, by phone at (309) 689-0805.